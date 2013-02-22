PARIS Feb 22 Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia
is set to launch cheaper handset models in an attempt
to fend off growing competition from Chinese rivals in the
low-end market, company sources said on Friday.
The new models, due to be unveiled at the Mobile World
Congress industry convention in Barcelona next week, show Nokia
is expanding its focus after concentrating in the past two years
on catching up with Apple and Samsung in
more expensive smartphones.
The sources said Nokia will introduce cut-price mobile
phones aimed at competing with the likes of Huawei and ZTE
, as well as a new, lower-price model of its Lumia
smartphones running on Windows Phone 8 software.
Details such as exact pricing were not available, and a
company spokesman declined to comment.
The Lumia smartphone has widely been seen as a make-or-break
phone for Nokia, but analysts estimate Nokia's market share in
the high-margin smartphone business is still only around 5
percent.
It sold 4.4 million Lumia devices in the fourth quarter,
including the new Lumia 820 and 920, which were launched in
November.