Apple says new California headquarters to open in April
Feb 22 Apple's sprawling new campus, dubbed "Apple Park," will open in April, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday.
HELSINKI Feb 8 Struggling Finnish phone maker Nokia plans to cut some 4,000 more jobs at its plants in Finland, Hungary and Mexico as its moves smartphone assembly work to Asia, it said in a statement.
Nokia has been reviewing the operations at factories in Finland, Hungary and Mexico since unveiling the closure of its Romania plant last September. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Philadelphia Energy Solutions has tapped chief operating officer Gregory Gatta as its next chief executive officer, the refining company said on Wednesday.
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)