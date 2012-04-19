HELSINKI, April 19 Struggling Finnish cellphone
maker Nokia promised more substantial cost cuts after
reporting a slightly larger-than-expected loss for the first
quarter.
Nokia reported a loss of 0.08 euros per share for the
quarter, compared with an average forecast for a loss of 0.07
euros per share, according to analysts' forecasts compiled by
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
The company warned last week its phone business would post
losses in the first two quarters of this year as sales of its
new Microsoft Windows phones fail to compensate for
shrinking sales of legacy models.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki)