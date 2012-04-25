SINGAPORE, April 25 HELSINKI, April 25
Nokia's outgoing board chairman Jorma
Ollila said on Wednesday he was confident there will be signs of
turnaround this year in the struggling Finnish handset maker.
"I am totally convinced that a turnaround will come. There
will be some signs this year as new products are being
launched," Ollila told in an interview with Finnish television
channel MTV3.
He said he did not believe a merger would be a solution to
Nokia's problems.
"Mergers are not a solution for high-tech players. The
cultures are so different. There is great reluctance to bring
cultures together," he said.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Kim Coghill)