HELSINKI, April 23 Finnish mutual pension insurance company Ilmarinen, one of the top investors in Nokia , said its stake in the mobile phone maker fell 27 percent over the first three months of the year as shares in the Finnish company fell.

Ilmarinen said its stake in Nokia as of end-March was worth 151.2 million euros ($197.02 million) compared to 208.4 million at the end of 2012.

($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Louise Heavens)