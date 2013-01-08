Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI Jan 8 Finnish phone maker Nokia said tax officials raided its manufacturing unit in Chennai, India, on Tuesday.
A Nokia spokesman said he could not confirm details of the raid, including what local authorities were demanding. He said the company was cooperating with the probe. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando. Editing by Jane Merriman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)