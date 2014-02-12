HELSINKI Feb 12 Nokia said on
Wednesday it was appealing a ruling last week by the Delhi High
Court which said the company must pay deposits on tax claims by
local authorities in order to transfer assets related to its
mobile phone business to Microsoft.
One such asset - a plant in the southern Indian city of
Chennai - is one of Nokia's biggest phone-making factories.
Local authorities seized it last year in a tax dispute, blocking
its transfer to Microsoft which bought Nokia's mobile phone
business.
Nokia said it had agreed in December to put money into an
escrow account and pay for any additional tax claims once all
legal avenues had been exhausted, but a Delhi High Court on Feb
5 clarified that it must pay deposits as claims are made.
Nokia said it made its latest appeal to India's Supreme
Court.