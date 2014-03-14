BRIEF-Argonaut Gold announces exercise of over-allotment option
* Argonaut Gold announces exercise of over-allotment option; additional gross proceeds of C$4.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, March 14 Finland's Nokia said it is considering its options after an Indian court on Friday rejected its appeal against a demand for a multimillion-dollar payment before it transfers a mobile phone plant and other assets in the country to Microsoft Corp. .
India's Supreme Court upheld a lower court verdict that ordered Nokia to pay a 35 billion rupee ($572.5 million) guarantee after local authorities blocked the factory's transfer in a dispute over tax.
* Taser International Inc - Kathy Trontell joins from Tesla as chief information officer
March 21 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose on expectations that OPEC-led output cut would be extended beyond June.