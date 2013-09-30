BRIEF-Sigma Industries reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Sigma Industries Inc- revenues for Q3 of fiscal 2017 amounted to $13.1 million, compared with $15.1 million in Q3 of fiscal 2016
NEW DELHI, Sept 30 Nokia Corp, which is in a $333 million tax dispute with Indian authorities, said the Delhi High Court last week ruled in the company's favour in a case where the tax office froze some of its assets.
"We are now working closely with the tax authorities to ensure that the parties will find a comprehensive solution to the remaining open issues, and discussions have been constructive," the Finnish company said in a statement, declining to comment further.
Nokia, which has agreed to sell its handset business to Microsoft Corp, said it had sufficient assets in India to meet its tax obligations and would share details of it with tax authorities to allay any concern.
* Sigma Industries Inc- revenues for Q3 of fiscal 2017 amounted to $13.1 million, compared with $15.1 million in Q3 of fiscal 2016
SEATTLE, March 2 Boeing Co has accepted 1,880 voluntary layoffs from its union machinists and engineers in the Seattle area, the unions said on Thursday, part of the jet maker's drive to cut costs through job reductions and other measures.
* Staged $5 million earn-in agreement with Eloro Resources Ltd for up to 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru