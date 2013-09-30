NEW DELHI, Sept 30 Nokia Corp, which is in a $333 million tax dispute with Indian authorities, said the Delhi High Court last week ruled in the company's favour in a case where the tax office froze some of its assets.

"We are now working closely with the tax authorities to ensure that the parties will find a comprehensive solution to the remaining open issues, and discussions have been constructive," the Finnish company said in a statement, declining to comment further.

Nokia, which has agreed to sell its handset business to Microsoft Corp, said it had sufficient assets in India to meet its tax obligations and would share details of it with tax authorities to allay any concern.