HELSINKI Jan 24 Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop said on Thursday the company was making progress in resolving supply issues with its new Lumia 920 smartphones.

He also told reporters on a conference call that that Nokia was open to "all options" for Nokia Siemens Networks, its network equipment venture with Siemens. Many analysts believe Nokia wants to take NSN public. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Anthony Barker)