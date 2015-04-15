HELSINKI, April 15 Finland's Nokia on Wednesday confirmed it had started a strategic review of its map business, HERE, after announcing a takeover of network equipment rival Alcatel-Lucent.

"The Board of Directors of Nokia believes this is the right moment to assess the position of HERE within the proposed new Nokia business," the company said in a statement, adding that the review may or may not result in any deal.

A source told Reuters on Friday that Nokia had hired a financial adviser to explore a sale of the unit.

The unit is estimated to be worth 4.4 billion to 6.9 billion euros, based on a sum-of-parts calculation, according to Inderes Equity Research. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)