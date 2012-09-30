Sept 30 Phone maker Nokia Oyj is
expected to announce a deal that will give customers of
technology company Oracle Corp access to Nokia's
mapping services, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The deal may be announced on Monday in San Francisco at the
OracleWorld conference. It was confirmed by a Nokia
spokesperson, the newspaper said.
Finland's Nokia, which has been looking for ways to boost
its location services business, also recently signed mapping
deals with Groupon Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
Apple Inc publicly apologized last week for
dropping Google Inc's mapping technology in favor of
its own, which many customers found to be inaccurate compared to
Google's service.