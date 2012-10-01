BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI Oct 1 Nokia Oyj has agreed to give Oracle Corp's customers access to its mapping products, as the mobile phone company seeks to expand its location services business.
The Finnish company, which bought the world's largest digital mapping firm, Navteq, in 2008, has been looking for ways to boost the business and recently signed mapping deals with Groupon Inc and Amazon.Com Inc.
In stark contrast with Nokia's troubled mobile phone operation, sales at the location business grew last quarter, though it still generates only 4 percent of group revenue.
Oracle has developed a link between its own software and the Nokia Location Platform software, Nokia said on Monday. This enables the U.S. company's business users to access the mapping services through its products.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but Nokia said Oracle users would licence Location Platform from Nokia for use in Oracle applications.
"Nokia has been on a mission for the last 18 months to sign mapping and location deals with large internet players. The deal with Oracle extends this," CCS Insight analyst Martin Garner said.
Last week Apple publicly apologised after customer complaints about errors in its maps, which have been put on its latest phone operating system instead of Google Inc's mapping service.
Oracle is the world's third-biggest software firm but also sells hardware to corporate clients and in 2009 bought Sun Microsystems, the manufacturer of server computers and developer of Java and Solaris software.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately