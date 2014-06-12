Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI, June 12 Finland's Nokia on Thursday said it has agreed to buy small U.S. company Medio Systems for its navigation unit HERE.
The price of the deal, which is expected to close by end-July, was not disclosed. Seattle-based Medio has about 60 employees.
Nokia said Medio's smart data technology enables it to create digital maps that change according to the situation.
Nokia in April completed the sale of its once-dominant mobile phone business to Microsoft, leaving the group with its networks unit, navigation business and patent portfolio. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)