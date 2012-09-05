Sept 5 nokia:
* Nokia oyj exec introduces lumia 920, as windows
phone 8 flagship
* Nokia oyj says lumia 920 includes pureview camera
technology,
wireless charging
* Nokia oyj says pureview will help reduce blur from
hand motion
* Nokia oyj says Nokia city lens augmented reality
lets user see
building names by pointing camera, tap to get more details
* Nokia oyj says Nokia puremotion hd plus has better
resolution than
hd
* Nokia says lumia 920 screen adjusts color and brightness in
response to
sunlight to improve readability in daylight
* Nokia says virgin atlantic will put Nokia wireless chargers
in its lounges
* Microsoft corp says windows phone 8 now support
screenshots
