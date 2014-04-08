Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI, April 8 Nokia has received approval from Chinese authorities to sell its mobile phone business to Microsoft, it said on Tuesday, and added the companies expect the deal to close in April.
Nokia agreed in September to sell the business to Microsoft in a 5.4 billion euro ($7.4 billion) deal.
"Nokia and Microsoft have now received regulatory approvals from the People's Republic of China, the European Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice and numerous other jurisdictions," Nokia said in a statement.
Nokia shares opened up 2.4 percent at 5.44 euros after the approval was announced.
($1 = 0.7277 euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Pravin Char)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)