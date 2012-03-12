BRIEF-MPHB Capital says qtrly net profit 30.8 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 30.2 million rgt, revenue 87.4 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2lRkxd1) Further company coverage:
March 12 Nokia said on Monday it has decided to close down Nokia Money, a financial service targeted for emerging markets, as it focuses on the phone business and location-based services.
Nokia opened the financial service across India only late last year and was planning to expend to several other emerging markets.
Financial services are seen as one of the major business opportunities in the wireless sector, but so far have become a big business only in Kenya and the Philippines, as tight regulations and the lack of a business model have restricted takeup elsewhere.
Nokia is in the midst of revamping its operations under Chief Executive Stephen Elop, who was hired in September 2010 to turn around the company. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by David Holmes)
* Year ago qtrly net profit 30.2 million rgt, revenue 87.4 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2lRkxd1) Further company coverage:
* Company entered into a conditional share purchase agreement with Loong
* Yoma Strategic will hold a 15% stake and Metro will hold remaining 85% stake in newly formed metro wholesale Myanmar JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: