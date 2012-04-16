Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI, April 16 Moody's cut its rating on Nokia to one notch above junk on Monday, prompting the Finnish mobile phone company to defend its cash position and cost-cutting plans.
"Nokia will continue to increase its focus on lowering the company's cost structure, improving cash flow and maintaining a strong financial position," Nokia CFO Timo Ihamuotila said in a statement after Moody's cut its long-term credit rating to Baa3.
Nokia, which warned last week of losses for the first and second quarters, said it had gross cash balances of 9.8 billion euros ($12.8 billion) and a net cash position of 4.9 billion euros as of March 31. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)