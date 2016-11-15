BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC
* Lockheed Martin, after defense department announces review of F-35 program, says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC
HELSINKI Nov 15 Nokia said on Tuesday it expects its primary addressable network equipment market to fall around 2 percent next year.
The Finnish company said in a statement it expects the operating margin for its networks business to be in a range of 8 to 10 percent in 2017, and sales to decline in line with the market.
For this year, the company has forecast a networks profit margin of 7 to 9 percent.
Nokia added that it targets to propose a dividend 0.17 euros per share for 2016, up from 0.16 from 2015. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
* Lockheed Martin, after defense department announces review of F-35 program, says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC
* HINO MOTORS LTD'S FISCAL 2016 SALES WILL LIKELY FALL 5 PERCENT TO ABOUT 1.65 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI
* Effective Jan. 25, board adopted amendments to amended and restated by-laws, primarily to implement proxy access - SEC filing