Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI, June 13 Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia has plans to make an announcement on July 11, according to a press invitation sent out on Thursday and amidst widespread speculation in online media that it is about to launch a new flagship camera phone.
An e-mailed press invitation to the event in New York featured the phrase "ZOOM. REINVENTED". Technology blogs and websites have recently published pictures online purporting to show the new phone with a 41-megapixel photographic sensor.
Nokia has launched a succession of new phones in various price segments over the past month after first-quarter results showed a surprisingly steep drop in lower-end handset sales.
The company declined to comment further on its press invitation. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)