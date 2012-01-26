UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
HELSINKI Jan 26 Nokia Siemens Networks has signed a 1.3 billion euro ($1.69 billion) credit facility, Nokia's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
Nokia Siemens Networks raised the money from a group of 14 European and U.S. banks as it looks to restructure the business and pay costs of a big redundancy programme, a source close to the deal told Reuters earlier this week.
NSN was originally seeking to raise 1.5 billion euros, but had to settle for a smaller amount due to market turmoil.
($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Reporting By Tarmo Virki)
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
