* Raises Networks' long-term margin target to 8-11 pct
* Previous target was 5-10 pct
* Sees networks business growing in 2015
* Shares fall 5.7 pct
By Jussi Rosendahl and Paul Sandle
HELSINKI/LONDON, Nov 14 Nokia
predicted on Friday a return to growth for sales in its core
network equipment and services business next year and lifted its
long-term profit margin target after meeting strong demand for
4G mobile broadband networks this year.
However, the share price fell by nearly 6 percent to 6.28
euros as analysts said the margin target could have been more
ambitious, mindful that the company was expecting to beat the
new target in 2014.
Nokia, which ranks third in the global network-equipment
market after Ericsson and Huawei Technologies
, said it was now aiming for a long-term operating
margin of between 8 and 11 percent, up from its previous target
of 5 to 10 percent.
Analysts had expected the move after Nokia last month
reported a margin of 11.4 percent for the first nine months of
2014 and forecast a margin of "slightly above 11 percent" for
the full year on the back of large network roll-outs in North
America and China and a successful cost-cutting campaign.
"The margin range in networks should be seen as a bit
bearish by some as the upper end already is priced into the
estimates," said Inderes analyst Mikael Rautanen.
Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said on Friday at the group's
first capital markets day for five years that after four years
of retrenchment Nokia had shown in the third quarter that it
could increase both sales and profits.
"Now we are looking to increase our addressable market and
move smartly into new areas," he said, mentioning a range of
market prospects including antennas, small cells and
software-defined networks.
Market leader Ericsson announced plans on Thursday to cut
its costs to help it cope with weaker growth prospects in the
overall market..
Nokia sold its struggling handset business in April to
Microsoft in a 5.6 billion-euro ($7 billion) deal that
left it to concentrate on developing the networks business.
Looking to next year's performance, Suri said on Friday the
company expects an increase in sales in the core business and an
operating margin in line with the new long-term target.
Chief Finance Officer Timo Ihamuotila said if market
dynamics did not change, the margin would be towards the higher
end in 2015.
(1 US dollar = 0.8042 euros)
