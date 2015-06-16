HELSINKI, June 16 Nokia said on
Tuesday that South Korea's LG Electronics has agreed
a deal to use the Finnish company's smartphone patent license
but royalty payments will be settled in a lengthy arbitration
process.
Nokia sold its once-dominant phone business to Microsoft
last year, leaving it focused on its telecoms network
equipment business while retaining its handset patents.
Analysts said the future royalty payments from LG will
probably be clearly smaller than those from Samsung Electronics
, which signed a similar deal with Nokia in 2013 but
the arbitration process is still ongoing.
Nokia said the arbitration with LG is expected to conclude
within two years. Shares in Nokia rose 1.4 percent by 1204 GMT.
"This is becoming a more and more common model. The
companies won't go to the court but instead let an independent
party decide," said Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies.
He estimated that the Samsung deal, expected to conclude
later this year, could eventually mean Nokia receives 100-200
million euros of additional royalty payments annually, on top of
retroactive payments.
Nokia's patent unit generated sales of 578 million euros
($649 million) last year.
Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone vendor, had a market
share of 24.6 percent in the first quarter, compared to LG's 4.6
percent, according to IDC.
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Susan Fenton)