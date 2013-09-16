Sept 16 Nokia has delayed the launch
of a large-screen "phablet" device, originally planned for late
September, following a deal to sell its handset business and
license patents to Microsoft, a source said on Monday.
Nokia had planned to announce new devices including a
phablet, a smartphone with a screen larger than 5 inches, to
revamp its lineup of Lumia smartphones which use Microsoft's
Windows Phone software, according to sources familiar with the
plan prior to the Microsoft deal.
One of the sources said the launch event, originally
scheduled to take place in New York late this month, has been
pushed back by several weeks. Reuters could not confirm a new
date, and a Nokia spokesman declined to comment.
Nokia and Microsoft are still operating as separate
companies as the 5.44 billion euro deal, which was announced on
Sept. 3, has not yet closed. But Chief Executive Stephen Elop,
who was hired from Microsoft in 2010 to turn the company around
and is returning to his former company after the deal closes,
has stepped aside to avoid potential conflicts of interest.
Under Elop, Nokia struggled to close the gap with Samsung
Electronics and Apple in smartphones, although it
has stepped up its pace of product launches in the past year.
Market leader Samsung has led the way in phablets, proving wrong
early critics who said they were too clunky. Apple has
become the top seller of tablet devices.