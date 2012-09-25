HELSINKI, Sept 25 Struggling cellphone maker Nokia unveiled on Tuesday two new touch-screen cellphone models to strengthen its offering for the mass market.

Nokia said it expects the Nokia Asha 308 and the Nokia Asha 309 to retail for about $99, excluding taxes and subsidies, with deliveries to start in the fourth quarter of 2012. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)