FRANKFURT, June 18 Nokia, once the
world's biggest maker of mobile phones, plans to start designing
and licensing handsets again once an agreement with partner
Microsoft allows it to in 2016, its chief executive
told Germany's Manager Magazin.
"We will look for suitable partners," Rajeev Suri said in an
interview published on Thursday. "Microsoft makes mobile phones.
We would simply design them and then make the brand name
available to license."
Finland's Nokia sold its phone business to Microsoft in 2014
after years of declining sales as it failed to keep up with
innovations led by Apple's iPhone.
But months later it launched a new brand-licensed tablet
computer, produced under licence by Taiwanese contract
manufacturer Foxconn, with an intention to follow up
with more devices.
Many analysts expect Microsoft to write off all or part of
the $7.2 billion it paid for Nokia's handset unit, a deal that
left Microsoft with a money-losing business and only 3 percent
of the smartphone market.
Microsoft manager Stephen Elop, whom the U.S. software giant
installed as Nokia chief executive for a time, is now leaving
Microsoft in a sign the company is turning away from the
hardware devices business he headed and back to its core
software business.
Nokia in April announced a 15.6 billion-euro ($17.8 billion)
takeover of Alcatel-Lucent in a bid to boost the
network equipment business that is now its mainstay.
It is also hiving off its mapping business, which has drawn
interest from German premium carmakers BMW, Audi and Mercedes,
as well as Silicon Valley and Chinese Internet and technology
businesses.
Upon being asked whether there were any preferred bidders
for the HERE high-definition maps business, Suri told the
magazine, "Anybody who can improve the business in the long run
is a good buyer."
($1 = 0.8773 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)