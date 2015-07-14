HELSINKI, July 14 Finnish telecoms network maker
Nokia confirmed late on Monday that it may start
designing and licensing mobile phone handsets under its brand
name in 2016.
Nokia said it was looking for a partner who would take on
the manufacturing, sales, marketing and customer support for the
products.
The company said a Nokia mobile phone would not reach the
market before the fourth quarter of 2016 when Nokia's agreement
with partner Microsoft allows it to use the brand name again.
Nokia sold its phone business to Microsoft in 2014 after
years of declining sales.
(Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Daniel Dickson)