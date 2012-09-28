HELSINKI, Sept 28 Struggling phone maker Nokia
has knocked 10-15 percent off the prices of two of
its top of the range smartphones, hoping to boost sales before
newer models arrive in markets in November.
Nokia has cut the price of the Lumia 800 by around 15
percent and the Lumia 900 by 10 percent in Europe, according to
device pricing data compiled by British research firm CCS
Insight. Nokia declined to comment.
Earlier this month, Nokia launched Lumia 820 and 920, which
many see as crucial for the Finnish company's survival. But the
newest models will only go on sale in November, leaving the
company's sales team struggling with older smartphone models for
over a month.
Nokia had already slashed the price of the Lumia 800 by
around 15 percent earlier this month and made smaller cuts for
its other Lumia models.
Once the world's biggest mobile phone maker, Nokia fell
behind rivals in smartphones and has racked up more than 3
billion euros ($3.86 billion) in operating losses in the last 18
months.
In early 2011, it bet its future on Microsoft's
Windows Phone software. Windows accounts for only around 3
percent of global smartphones, while Google's Android
platform controls two-thirds of sales and Apple has
around a quarter.
Competitive pricing is considered crucial for Nokia to lure
back customers, even though pricing does not seem to be an issue
for rival Apple. In Belgium, for example, more than 10,000
people have pre-registered for the latest iPhone even before a
local price has been set.