June 14 Finnish phone maker Nokia
said on Thursday it would cut 10,000 more jobs and sell its
luxury handset unit Vertu, its latest move to slash costs as it
loses market share and burns through cash.
The following are key events since Chief Executive Stephen
Elop took over in September 2010:
FEBRUARY 2011
Nokia announces it is teaming up with Microsoft Corp
for its new smartphones and dumping its own Symbian
platform. Elop confirms the company will cut jobs in Finland and
elsewhere.
APRIL 2011
Nokia says it will axe 7,000 jobs and outsource its Symbian
software development unit to cut 1 billion euros in costs.
The move includes laying off 4,000 staff and transferring
another 3,000 to services firm Accenture - a total of 12
percent of its phone unit workforce. Accenture takes over
Nokia's Symbian software activities.
SEPTEMBER 2011
Nokia says it will close its plant in Cluj, Romania --
slashing 2,200 jobs -- and cut 1,300 jobs in its location and
commerce business unit which develops maps for mobile phones.
OCTOBER 2011
Nokia unveils two sleek new Microsoft Windows phones in time
for Christmas, the first step in its fightback against Apple
and Google.
NOVEMBER 2011
Nokia Siemens Networks, Nokia's network equipment joint
venture with Siemens, announces it will cut 17,000
jobs, nearly a quarter of its workforce. The move aims to save
about 1 billion euros a year.
FEBRUARY 2012
Nokia unveils a plan to cut 4,000 more jobs at its plants in
Finland, Hungary and Mexico as it moves smartphone assembly work
to Asia.
JUNE 2012
Plans to cut another 10,000 jobs globally. Warns
second-quarter loss from its cellphone business will be larger
than expected. It says industry competition is harsh.
Sells its luxury handset unit Vertu to EQT VI, a European
private equity firm, for an undisclosed sum.
