* Nokia to book 1 bln euro restructuring charge
* Q2 cellphone loss to be bigger than expected
* To close only plant in Finland
* Shares fall 16 pct, below 2 euros for first time since
1996
(Adds comments on debt, lay-offs, CDS)
By Tarmo Virki
PARIS, June 14 Nokia plans to cut
10,000 more jobs, bringing the total to one in three staff, as
it loses market share to cellphone rivals Apple and
Samsung and burns through cash, raising new fears
over its future.
In a second profit warning in nine weeks, Nokia said on
Thursday that its phone business would post a
deeper-than-expected loss in the second quarter due to tougher
competition, which it expected to continue.
Once the world's dominant mobile phone provider, Nokia was
wrongfooted by the rise of smartphones and is struggling to keep
up with Apple, Samsung and Google. It is also losing
market share in cheaper, more basic phones.
Chief Executive Stephen Elop is placing hopes of a
turnaround on a new range of smartphones called Lumia, which use
largely untried Microsoft Corp software. But Lumia
sales have so far been slow, exasperating investors who have
seen its stock crash more than 70 percent since it announced the
software switch in February 2011.
"The job cuts and profit warning underline the seriousness
of the challenges Nokia is facing, particularly in light of the
eye-watering competition from Apple and Samsung," said Ben Wood,
head of research at CCS Insight.
Nokia, whose cash position is increasingly scrutinized by
investors, also said restructuring-related cash outflows would
be around 650 million euros in the remaining three quarters of
2012 and around 600 million in 2013.
With the cost of Nokia's debt rising, the most bearish of
analysts in a Reuters poll last month said the company could
even be at risk of default if it fails to slow its cash
burn.
Over the past five quarters, the onetime darling of mobile
telcoms has eroded its cash pile by 2.1 billion euros - a rate
that would wipe out its entire 4.9 billion reserves in a couple
of years.
Analysts at JP Morgan said on Thursday they expect operating
losses, combined with restructuring outflows, to leave Nokia
with 1.63 billion euros cash at the end of next year.
"This is not a comfort zone for a company as large as
Nokia," the analysts said.
Nokia's five-year credit default swaps (CDS) were at a new
all-time high of 933 basis points on Thursday according to
Markit. This means it costs $933,000 annually to buy $10 million
of protection against a Nokia default using a five-year CDS
contract and implies a default probability of 55 percent.
Bernstein analyst Pierre Ferragu said he expects the company
to have minimal net cash position at the end of its
restructuring.
"We therefore see continued potential downside to the recent
stock price and maintain our underperform rating," Ferragu said.
Shares in Nokia were down 16 percent to 1.87 euros, below
the psychologically important 2 euros mark, not seen since 1996.
Analysts have said that even with the dramatic fall in the
share price, the worsening outlook made it hard to judge how
much lower the shares could go.
"I won't comment on the stock price anymore, since it's been
seen over and over, that there is no definitive bottom," said
Evli analyst Mikko Ervasti.
"People are worried over Lumia sales. I think expectations
for the third quarter will be cut," said Nordea analyst Sami
Sarkamies.
The 10,000 job cuts, which include the closure of Nokia's
only plant in its homeland Finland, bring total planned cuts at
the group since Elop took over as chief executive in 2010 to
more than 40,000 staff, or every third worker.
Of the latest job cuts, 3,700 will take place in Finland,
where the firm will also close its plant in Salo - the last
major cellphone manufacturing site in western Europe, the cradle
of the global industry.
"This is a major blow. This is due to the operational
mistakes made already during the previous CEOs. Maybe the signs
of success are running low for Elop too," said Antti Rinne,
chairman of labour union Pro.
Nokia said it expects its operating margin in the second
quarter to be below the negative 3 percent level reported in the
first quarter due to pressure on its smartphone business. It
previously forecast it would be similar to or below that level.
On average analysts forecast the second-quarter phone unit
margin to be at -4.6 percent, narrowing to -2.2 percent in the
third quarter.
Nokia also said it would sell luxury phone business Vertu to
venture firm EQT and revamp its management team.
($1 = 0.7953 euros)
(Additional reporting by Eero Vassinen and Terhi Kinnunen in
Helsinki; Editing by Erica Billingham)