HELSINKI Aug 4 Nokia's quarterly
profit fell more sharply than expected as telecom operators
spent less on faster networks and as others held off signing new
orders as the Finnish firm merges operations with
recently-acquired rival Alcatel-Lucent.
Nokia also on Thursday lifted its cost-cutting target for
the 15.6 billion euro merger, sealed earlier this year, saying
it was now seeking annual savings of 1.2 billion euros in the
course of 2018, compared to above 900 million euros previously.
Second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
came in at 332 million euros ($370 million), clearly missing the
average analyst forecast of 400 million given in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
Group sales dropped 11 percent from a year ago to 5.67
billion euros, including network equipment sales falling to 5.23
billion, which compared with a market consensus of 5.42 billion.
Nokia repeated its full-year forecast for network sales to
fall but changed the target for the operating margin to a 7 to 9
percent from more than 7 percent previously. In the second
quarter, the networks margin was 6.0 percent, compared with a
market view of 6.8 percent.
"(We) expect to see slight sequential improvement in both
net sales and operating margin in our networks business from the
second quarter to the third, followed by significant improvement
from the third to the fourth quarter," chief executive Rajeev
Suri said in a statement.
Nokia acquired Franco-American Alcatel-Lucent to better
compete with Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei
in a market with limited growth prospects until a
fresh cycle of network upgrades begins around 2020.
Once known for its mobile phones, Nokia sold the handset
business to Microsoft in 2014, leaving it with the
networks business and a portfolio of technology patents.
Microsoft has largely abandoned the business it acquired
since then, while in May, Nokia signed a licensing agreement to
bring Nokia-branded smartphones back to the market.
($1 = 0.8975 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; editing by
Eric Auchard)