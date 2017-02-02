HELSINKI Feb 2 Finnish network equipment maker
Nokia reported on Thursday a better-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts, and repeated its forecast
for falling network sales in 2017.
Fourth-quarter group earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) fell 27 percent from a year ago to 940 million euros
($1.01 billion) due to drop in spending by telecom operators,
but beat analysts' average forecast of 788 million euros in a
Reuters poll.
Noki said it expected sales at its networks unit to decline
this year in line with its primary addressable market.
($1 = 0.9264 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell)