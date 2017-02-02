HELSINKI Feb 2 Finnish network equipment maker Nokia reported on Thursday a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts, and repeated its forecast for falling network sales in 2017.

Fourth-quarter group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 27 percent from a year ago to 940 million euros ($1.01 billion) due to drop in spending by telecom operators, but beat analysts' average forecast of 788 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Noki said it expected sales at its networks unit to decline this year in line with its primary addressable market.

($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell)