* Shipments of smartphones, regular handsets weaker than
expected
* Net cash falls to 4.1 bln euros, in line with expectations
* NSN a bright spot as operating margin improves
* Nokia shares fall 4 pct
(Recasts with comments from CEO, adds details on restructuring)
By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI, July 18 Weak quarterly sales of Nokia
smartphones raised the heat on CEO Stephen Elop, whose decision
to adopt Microsoft's untested Windows Phone software
has yet to deliver the recovery in the company's fortunes he was
hired to achieve.
Nokia has pinned its hopes on its Lumia
smartphones to close the yawning lead of the market frontrunners
Samsung and Apple, but progress has
disappointed many investors and analysts.
Nokia shares fell as much as 6 percent on Thursday after the
company said it shipped 7.4 million Lumia phones in the second
quarter, up 32 percent from the first quarter but fewer than the
8.1 million units forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Analysts, some of whom had said Nokia needs to hit 10
million Lumia sales within the next few quarters to convince
them it could survive in smartphones, said they were worried
Nokia's Windows Phone models had come too late to the race.
Phones running Google's Android and Apple's iOS
operating systems accounted for well over 90 percent of the
global smartphone market in the first quarter, while Windows
Phone handsets accounted for only around 3 percent, according to
market research firm IDC.
A large base of established Android and iOS users attracts a
larger base of software developers to create the apps that run
on the phones, which in turn enhances the phones to buyers.
Weak results from BlackBerry and HTC Corp,
and a profit warning by market leader Samsung have recently
raised concerns that the market was reaching saturation.
"The concern is that the high-end smartphone market looks
weak across the board, whether it be weak numbers from HTC or
BlackBerry, or Samsung coming in lower than expected. That's
going to make it tough for Nokia and Lumia volumes," said
Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley.
Nokia has launched several new handsets this year, including
lower-priced Lumia handsets. Last week, it unveiled its newest
high-end model, the Lumia 1020, with a 41-megapixel camera.
"Nokia's just announced a high-end product into a very weak
market," Walkley said. "It's a fantastic product on its own. But
consumers are happy buying an iPhone 4 at reduced prices. It
will be interesting to see whether the Lumia 1020, with its
megapixels, is differentiated enough."
The weak Lumia sales number was particularly worrying since
sales of regular mobile phones, which account for over half of
its device sales and are a valuable source of cash while Nokia
waits for Lumia sales to take off, were also below expectations.
Shipments of such handsets fell 4 percent from the previous
quarter to 53.7 million units, while the market's average
forecast had been 56.2 million.
Analysts said customers appeared to be switching to
low-priced smartphones more quickly than expected and switching
to rival handsets running Android.
Nokia said it would restructure its mobile phone business
and could cut up to 440 jobs globally, though some employees
could move to newly created positions.
CASH AND NSN
Nokia has been cutting costs and selling off assets to buy
time for a turnaround plan, which Elop said would take two years
but is now into its third.
Its net cash reserves fell to 4.1 billion euros ($5.4
billion) from 4.5 billion euros in the previous quarter, in line
with expectations and towards the top end of the company's own
range of forecasts.
The bright spot in the quarterly report was the improved
profitability at Nokia Siemens Networks, a formerly
troubled joint venture with Siemens. Nokia agreed
earlier this month to buy Siemens's stake.
NSN's operating margin rose to 11.8 percent from 7 percent
in the first quarter, which put an even better complexion on the
1.7 billion euro deal Nokia had struck to buy the rest of it.
"It seems that the price they paid for the acquisition was
very cheap," said Juha Varis, Danske Capital's senior portfolio
manager whose fund owns Nokia shares.
Elop gave little indication of what Nokia planned to do with
NSN. Analysts expect Nokia eventually to sell it or float it,
although some believe it will provide the company with some
stability while its devices business struggles.
"The good profitability at NSN takes away some of the 'rush
factor'. There is no need for them to make any kind of panicky
move," said Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies.
Nokia shares were down 2.9 percent at 3.00 euros in Helsinki
at 1500 GMT. They had risen more than 18 percent prior to
Thursday's announcement, boosted both by the NSN deal and a
media report that said it had held talks with Microsoft, albeit
abortive.
($1 = 0.7637 euros)
(Additional reporting by Balazs Koranyi in Oslo, Jussi
Rosendahl and Terhi Kinnunen in Helsinki; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle and Will Waterman)