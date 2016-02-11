HELSINKI Feb 11 Finland's Nokia
reported better-than-expected profits for its mainstay telecom
network equipment business but warned that rollouts for new
mobile networks would start to slow this year in its key market
in China.
Nokia's network gear business, which accounts for more than
90 percent of its stand-alone sales, reported fourth-quarter
operating profit margin of 14.6 percent, compared to 14.0
percent a year earlier and 13.8 percent in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Catch-up patent payments from Samsung helped Nokia's total
operating profit in the quarter grow 46 percent from a year ago
to 734 million euros ($829 million), roughly in line with market
consensus.
Nokia proposed annual dividend of 0.16 euros per share and a
special dividend of 0.10 euros per share, compared with
analysts' average expectation of 0.19 euros.
($1 = 0.8857 euros)
