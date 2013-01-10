* Shares rise 10.8 pct
By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI, Jan 10 Nokia said strong
sales of Lumia smartphones helped its mobile phone business
achieve underlying profitability in the fourth quarter, raising
hopes the struggling handset maker may be past the worst.
The Finnish company, which has been losing market share to
Samsung and Apple, said the
better-than-expected result was also helped by cost cuts, a
stronger-than-expected performance from its Nokia Siemens
Networks unit and 50 million euros ($65.2 million) in patent
royalties.
The surprise announcement lifted the shares to nine-month
highs and eased pressure on Chief Executive Stephen Elop, who
has been trying to prove his February 2011 decision to switch to
Microsoft Windows software was the right one.
Elop was seen to be running out of time after saying that
the transition would take two years. Success of the high-end
Lumia smartphones has been considered crucial for the company's
survival, and investors had said Elop would need to quit or
change strategy if sales did not pick up by early 2013.
"We're very pleased with the Lumia response," Elop told
analysts, although he added that sales of the latest 920 models,
which use the new Windows Phone 8 software, had been constrained
by a shortage of supplies.
Nokia estimated fourth-quarter operating margin in its
mobile phone business was between break-even to 2 percent. It
previously forecast the margin to be around minus 6 percent.
Official results, including more details on its profit and
cash position, are due on Jan. 24.
Fourth-quarter net sales in devices and services were about
3.9 billion euros ($5.09 billion), Nokia said. It sold a total
of 86.3 million devices. Smartphones accounted for 6.6 million
units, of which 4.4 million were the Windows-based Lumia
handsets.
Nokia shares rose 10.8 percent to 3.32 euros as some
investors cheered the rare positive announcement from Nokia and
traders scrambled to cover their short positions.
Nokia had 17 percent of shares out on loan, according to
Markit data, making it one of the most "shorted" stocks in
Europe.
STILL NEED EVIDENCE
The company said that conditions remained tough despite the
stronger-than-expected fourth quarter, and forecast its margin
to be around minus 2 percent in the first quarter of this year.
"We continue to operate in a competitive environment with
limited visibility," Elop said.
Some analysts were sceptical about the success of the Lumia
strategy. Nokia would not say how many of the Lumias it sold
were the newest models rather than the heavily discounted ones
launched earlier.
Many also noted Lumias sold in the fourth quarter still make
up a small portion of global smartphone sales in the same
period, estimated at over 200 million.
"4.4 million Lumias sold is not yet a promise of a
turnaround," said Inderes analyst Mikael Rautanen, who had just
downgraded the shares to "sell" on Tuesday.
Bernstein analyst Pierre Ferragu said he was still negative
about the shares, rating them "underperform".
"Last year, in order to sustain Lumia volumes, Nokia had to
cut prices very rapidly, driving gross margins close to zero. We
believe this will repeat this year," he said.
Redeye analyst Greger Johansson said it was too early to
call it a turnaround.
"They will have to prove a lot more until you can say that,"
he said. "I'm not still convinced that they are going to manage
to succeed with those new smartphones. They have to sell a lot
more in volumes until you can say that."
($1 = 0.7667 euros)
(Additional reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Sudip Kar-Gupta;
Editing by David Goodman and Sophie Walker)