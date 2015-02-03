Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 3 Nokia Oyj : * Says board proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorize the Board to resolve to repurchase a maximum of 365 million Nokia shares by using funds in the unrestricted shareholders' equity * Says it is proposed that the authorization be effective until November 5,
2016 and terminate the corresponding authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2014
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order