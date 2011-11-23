(Adds details, comment)
By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI Nov 23 Struggling telecoms gear
maker Nokia Siemens Networks is to axe 17,000 jobs to
help cut annual operating costs by around 1 billion euros ($1.35
billion).
The move comes as the joint venture of Finnish group Nokia
and German conglomerate Siemens faces
pressure from Swedish company Ericsson and Chinese
rivals. It has reached at best small underlying profits from
operations.
The parents have said they want to make the venture more
independent, with a listing seen as one of the options within a
few years.
"As we look towards the prospect of an independent future,
we need to take action now to improve our profitability and cash
generation," Nokia Siemens Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a
statement.
The venture will focus on mobile broadband equipment and
offering services to operators, while it aims to exit from
several smaller businesses which are mostly related to
fixed-line operations.
Nokia Siemens Networks plans to reduce its global workforce
of 74,000 by 23 percent, cutting around 17,000 jobs.
($1 = 0.7410 euro)