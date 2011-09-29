MUNICH, Sept 29 Siemens (SIEGn.DE) expects its
500 million euro ($680 million) equity injection in Nokia
Siemens Networks will be paid in cash during the
current fiscal quarter, a spokesman for the German conglomerate
said on Thursday.
The spokesman said that the capital contribution, designed
to bolster NSN's balance sheet, would only impact its cashflow
and not its income statement, since it will receive preferred
shares in return.
NSN is a 50-50 joint venture together with Nokia .
Earlier on Thursday, the two companies said they would
contribute 1 billion euros in total in fresh equity and replace
NSN's current chairman, Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, with the former
finance chief of Danish telecom company TDC , Jesper
Ovesen.
"He will work closely with Nokia Siemens Networks CEO Rajeev
Suri and his management team in that capacity," the two
companies said in a statement.
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
(Reporting by Jens Hack, writing by Christiaan Hetzner)