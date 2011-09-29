MUNICH, Sept 29 Siemens (SIEGn.DE) expects its 500 million euro ($680 million) equity injection in Nokia Siemens Networks will be paid in cash during the current fiscal quarter, a spokesman for the German conglomerate said on Thursday.

The spokesman said that the capital contribution, designed to bolster NSN's balance sheet, would only impact its cashflow and not its income statement, since it will receive preferred shares in return.

NSN is a 50-50 joint venture together with Nokia .

Earlier on Thursday, the two companies said they would contribute 1 billion euros in total in fresh equity and replace NSN's current chairman, Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, with the former finance chief of Danish telecom company TDC , Jesper Ovesen.

"He will work closely with Nokia Siemens Networks CEO Rajeev Suri and his management team in that capacity," the two companies said in a statement. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Jens Hack, writing by Christiaan Hetzner)