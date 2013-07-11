* Lumia 1020 comes with 41-megapixel camera
* Critics mostly positive, financial health still a worry
* Nokia to pool resources with AT&T and Microsoft for
marketing
By Sinead Carew and Ritsuko Ando
NEW YORK/HELSINKI, July 11 Nokia on
Thursday introduced a new smartphone, the Lumia 1020, with a
powerful 41-megapixel camera in its latest bid to catch up with
rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc
.
Tech bloggers responded enthusiastically, saying the camera
quality was the highest in the market. But analysts questioned
whether it was enough to help Nokia, suffering a fall in cash
reserves after years of poor sales, survive.
"The hardware's a beauty on this thing," said tech website
Engadget after CEO Stephen Elop demonstrated features including
"floating lens" technology that adjusts for camera shake and six
lenses that help produce sharper images.
The Finnish mobile phone maker is pinning its hopes for a
comeback in smartphones on Microsoft Corp's Windows
Phone - an operating system that is struggling to compete with
Google's popular Android system.
While regular mobile phones still account for the bulk of
its shipments, smartphones are viewed as crucial for its
long-term survival because of their higher margins and
increasing demand for web access from mobile phones.
Jo Harlow, Nokia's executive vice president in charge of
smart devices, said the growing popularity of photo and video
sharing meant more consumers will want better cameras.
"Taking pictures is in the top three things people do with a
smartphone. It's a relevant feature to be focused on," she told
Reuters. "To stand out you have to differentiate."
The new Lumia's 41-megapixel count far exceeds those of the
iPhone 5 and Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom, at 8 and 16 megapixels
respectively. It is also higher than some compact cameras,
although higher megapixels do not necessarily mean better photos
as factors such as lens quality also affect the end result.
"The imaging capabilities here are extraordinary," said
Current Analysis analyst Avi Greengart.
But he added: "It's still a Windows Phone ... if somebody is
looking for applications they're still going to look at iPhone."
MARKETING PUSH
The new Lumia, which use Windows software, will be sold
through U.S. carrier AT&T Inc starting July 26 for $299.99
with a two-year contract, and will be available later in other
markets including China, Nokia said.
Telefonica SA, a carrier partner in European and
Latin American markets, will get a version of the device, Nokia
said without giving any details.
Earlier Lumia models also won positive reviews from critics
and technology blogs but have failed to halt a shift to Android
phones. Android and Apple's iOS together account for over 90
percent of smartphone sales, according to research firm IDC.
One major handicap has been a lack of apps. Windows Phone
has only 160,000 apps, while rivals offer about five times as
many because developers prefer to make them for the
higher-volume operating systems.
"Despite the quality of the device, I have some serious
doubts about whether it will change Nokia's fortunes, and it
risks becoming a niche product," said IDC analyst Francisco
Jeronimo.
He and other analysts have also said Nokia needs to step up
advertising and promotion of its phones. Many have said telecom
carrier partners, particularly in the United States, have failed
to promote Nokia to their customers.
Elop said Nokia was pooling resources with AT&T and
Microsoft to market the Lumia 1020, positive news for investors
who have been worried about the company's lack of funds.
Nokia said last week that its net cash position at the end
of the second quarter was between 3.7 billion euros and 4.2
billion euros ($4.7 billion and $5.4 billion), meaning it burned
through as much as 800 million euros in the quarter.
"This is the first real glimmer of hope for Nokia's
resurgence and the viability of the Windows ecosystem in
smartphones - provided Nokia, Microsoft, and their operator
partners can convince consumers that this experience is indeed a
leap forward," said Forrester Research analyst Charles Golvin.
"That will be the real hard work."