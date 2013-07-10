* Nokia to unveil new smartphone on Thursday
* New Lumia with 41-megapixel camera expected
* Marketing boost essential, say analysts
* Hampered by limited apps and advertising budget
By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI, July 10 Nokia is expected
to unveil a new smartphone with a 41-megapixel camera on
Thursday, banking on advanced optics to make up for meagre
marketing resources and limited phone apps.
Analysts, however, are sceptical that a new camera for the
flagship Lumia smartphone will be enough for the Finnish company
to regain market share from rivals Samsung and Apple
.
Several said that Nokia needs to market the handsets more
aggressively - a tough challenge in the face of its dwindling
cash reserves after years of poor sales and the decision this
month to buy Siemens' stake in their equipment joint
venture.
"What I'm expecting to see is a powerful device that will
differentiate it from competitors' high-end handsets. But
whether this will be enough to compete with Samsung and Apple? I
doubt it," said Francisco Jeronimo, of research firm IDC.
"They need to raise the level of awareness. They may have
the best camera, the best maps, but if consumers don't really
know what they can do, that's not enough."
Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop, hired in 2010 to revive
the former leader in mobile phones, has bet the company's future
in smartphones on Microsoft's Windows Phone operating
system.
While simpler feature phones still account for the majority
of Nokia's handset sales, smartphones are viewed as crucial for
its survival because of their higher margins and the increasing
demand for Internet access and consumers' growing tendency to
switch to cheaper models made by Asian manufacturers.
While existing Lumias have won positive reviews from critics
and technology blogs, they have struggled against Samsung's
handsets, which use Google's Android operating system, and
Apple's iPhones, which run on iOS.
IDC estimates that Android and iOS accounted for 92.3
percent of all smartphone shipments in the first quarter of this
year.
Windows Phone, meanwhile, accounted for 3.2 percent, with a
shortage of apps proving a major handicap. It has only 160,000
apps in store, while rivals offer about five times as many
because developers prefer to make them for the higher-volume
operating systems.
The new phone to be unveiled on Thursday is expected to be
the most advanced of the Lumia range. Nokia already has a
41-megapixel camera on its 808 PureView phone, but that model
runs on the Symbian platform, which is being phased out.
Nokia has not given details, but a source confirmed that the
camera technology would be its main selling point and the
company's own website promises "41 million reasons" to tune into
the event in New York.
NO SILVER BULLET
While tech industry analysts say it is crucial for Nokia to
boost marketing and promotions through its carrier partners, the
company is likely to keep a wary eye on its marketing expenses.
Nokia said last week that its net cash position at the end
of the second quarter was between 3.7 billion euros and 4.2
billion euros ($4.7 billion to $5.4 billion), indicating that
cash burn may have been as high as 800 million euros in the
quarter.
It also said that net cash would have been 2 billion euros
to 2.5 billion euros had its deal to buy Siemens' 50 percent
stake in Nokia Siemens Network closed in the quarter.
Standard & Poor's downgraded Nokia by one notch on Friday to
B+ from BB-, forecasting that net cash could fall as low as 1.3
billion euros at the end of the year.
One portfolio manager for one of Nokia's top 10
institutional investors, who declined to be identified, said he
is not in favour of Nokia boosting marketing spending too much
and is happy with a slowly-but-surely approach.
Alandsbanken analyst Lars Soderfjell, too, said Nokia should
aim for modest marketing - enough to improve sales and buy more
time for a turnaround without accelerating cash burn.
"This is one of the most-anticipated models and it's
important that they continue to renew their product portfolio
... but I look at this as a very gradual turnaround. I don't see
there being a silver bullet model," he said.
"The most important thing, really, is to continue to gain
market share from their current low level in smartphones, to
achieve profitability. If it can gain a couple of percentage
points in market share, then it can gradually recover."
IDC's Jeronimo suggested that Microsoft should be doing more
heavy lifting to market Windows Phone handsets. Without Nokia's
commitment to Windows, Microsoft would have no leading handset
partner - a reason the software giant is seen as the most
probable buyer if Nokia were to sell its handset business.
"I think Microsoft has relied a lot on Nokia to promote
Windows Phone. That's not enough," he said. "It will be hard for
Nokia to do the entire investment."