BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of Ibalizumab
* Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab
HELSINKI, July 26 Struggling Finnish cellphone maker Nokia has scrapped a software project which it had hoped would be a rival to mass-market Google Android phones, three sources with direct knowledge of the company's plans said.
Nokia was hoping the Linux-based software platform, code-named Meltemi, would replace its ageing Series 40 software in more advanced feature phones, but has killed the project as part of its massive cost-cutting drive.
Scrapping the platform means Nokia will risk losing its strong position in the mass-market -- where phones are priced at $100-$200.
Nokia declined to comment.
(Reporting by Tarmo Virki. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab
* Amicus Therapeutics highlights new Fabry program data at Worldsymposium 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Top U.S. hedge funds trimmed bets on a group of closely-watched technology stocks in the fourth quarter in an apparent effort to cut their losses following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory, regulatory filings showed.