HELSINKI Nov 2 A Finnish whitecollar workers' union said on Wednesday it may expand an ongoing strike next week to include maker Nokia , a move that could slow operations at the Finnish mobile phone company.

Nokia said it was too early to estimate how a strike by the YTN union might affect its operations.

"We will see that next Monday, if the possible strike begins," a Nokia spokesman said.

Around 10,000 YTN members, mostly in managerial and specialist jobs, started a strike on Nov 1 at 40 firms after talks on a new wage deal collapsed. The strike will expand to include Nokia if a deal is not reached before Nov 7, a union official said.

YTN members at Nokia mainly work for research and development as well as management, and do not include workers assembling mobile phones at its Salo factory. But some managers overseeing manufacturing could be part of the strike, the union said.

"More than 80 percent of Nokia staff are members of YTN, so of course the strike would have an impact" on Nokia's operations, YTN's vice president Pertti Porokari told Reuters.

YTN members are already on strike at Finnish companies including crane maker Konecranes , steel maker Rautaruukki and ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila .

An expanded strike could also affect others such as Nokia Siemens Networks and stainless steel maker Outokumpu . (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Tarmo Virki; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)