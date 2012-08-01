Nokia s hares rose up to 17 percent on Wednesday on rumours of Lenovo's interest in the company, b ut gave up all the gains after t he Eu ropean chief of the Chinese PC maker dismissed rumours as a joke.

Once the world's dominant mobile phone provider, Nokia was wrongfooted by the rise of smartphones and is struggling to keep up with Apple, Samsung and Google.

To read more on Nokia's troubles please see below:

Nokia scraps phone software to conserve cash -sources

Moody's cuts Nokia by two notches,sees more losses

Nokia revival hopes fade, analysts cut views

N okia's cash holds up despite big loss

POLL-Samsung seen increasing lead in phone mkt

Nokia cuts US price of flagship smartphone

Nokia to cut one in five jobs

Mobile operators unconvinced by Nokia's revival bid

ANALYSIS, FEATURES

BREAKINGVIEWS: Nokia option value clearer

Nokia job cuts may hasten, not stop, death spiral

At the Salo end of Nokia's deep crisis

Worries mount as Nokia burns through cash

Nokia's woes cast doubt over Finnish model

Ailing Nokia falls back on patents legacy

Even in emerging markets, Nokia's star is fading

TIMELINE

Nokia's rocky road under Stephen Elop (Compiled by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Stephen Powell)