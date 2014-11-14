HELSINKI Nov 14 Finnish mobile network
equipment maker Nokia on Friday lifted its long-term
targets and said it expected the business to grow next year.
The company, which ranks third in the global
network-equipment market after Ericsson and Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd, said it now targets long-term
networks operating margin in the range of 8 and 11 percent.
That compares to its previous target of 5 to 10 percent.
Analysts had widely expected a lift. Nokia's third-quarter
networks margin stood at 13.5 percent.
Nokia, which on Friday holds its first capital markets day
in five years, said it expects its networks sales to grow in
2015, and forecast the operating margin to be in line with its
new long-term target next year.
The company sold its struggling handset business in April to
Microsoft in a 5.6 billion euros ($7.0 billion) deal
that transformed it into an almost pure play network equipment
maker. (1 US dollar = 0.8042 euro)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by William Hardy)