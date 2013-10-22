Oct 22 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third
Point LLC said it took a stake in Nokia Oyj
late in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Third Point said it "seized an opportunity to create new
Nokia at a substantial discount to target value", following the
Finnish phonemaker's decision to sell its devices and services
business to Microsoft Corp.
"The company will have approximately 8 billion euros ($11
billion) cash when the transaction closes, and we expect a
meaningful portion of the excess will be distributed to
shareholders in coming quarters," Third Point said in its
quarterly investor letter. ()
Nokia shares were up 1.4 percent at $7.25 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.