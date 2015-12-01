Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI Dec 1 Finland's Nokia on Tuesday said it will price its virtual reality camera at $60,000 and begin its shipments in the first quarter of next year.
Launched initially in July, the spherical camera features eight sensors and microphones and it is designed for making 3D movies and games that can be watched and played with virtual reality headsets.
Once the world's largest mobile phone maker, Nokia is now focused on making telecom network equipment. It is also planning to come back to the phone business by designing and licensing handsets next year. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)