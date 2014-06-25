Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI, June 25 Finnish telecommunications gear maker Nokia said on Wednesday that it had won a big order from Zain to modernise and expand the operator's network in Saudi Arabia.
The deal includes 2G, 3G and 4G technologies, Nokia said in a statement. It called the deal "large" but did not give the value of the contract. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)