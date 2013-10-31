HELSINKI Oct 31 Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat's quarterly operating profit rose more than expected as it expanded market share in Russia, its biggest market.

The company reiterated its recently-lowered outlook for 2013, forecasting a decline in net sales and operating profit due to a slowdown in Russia's economy and the impact of an unfavourable rouble exchange rate.

Nokian Renkaat said its third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 12 percent to 95.7 million euros ($131.79 million), beating the average analyst forecast of 90 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Cowell)