Aug 9 (Reuters) -

* Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres reported its quarterly profit dropped four percent from a year ago as the company faces slow demand and problems with debt collection in Russia, its key market

* Second-quarter operating profit decreased by 3.8 percent to 77.5 million euros ($85.87 million), in line with analysts' average expectation in a Reuters poll.

* The company repeated its full-year outlook of flat sales and core operating profit

* Currencies caused a negative impact of 17.4 million euros in sales in the quarter compared to a year earlier, and the company booked 6.3 million of bad debt provisions in Russia

* Nokian, one of Europe's most Russia-exposed firms, was ahead of its Western rivals Michelin and Continental in establishing a large factory in Russia, which has been a prime market for high-margin winter tyres

* But a drop in demand in amid the Ukraine crisis and a weakened rouble has hit the company hard since last year, forcing it to make plans for a new plant elsewhere Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)