HELSINKI May 27 Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat has appointed Ari Lehtoranta, from lift firm Kone, to replace long-serving Kim Gran as chief executive, the company said on Tuesday.

Gran, who has helped the company to expand in Russia and grow into one of Finland's largest companies, will retire at the end of September, Nokian said.

Lehtoranta, 51, currently works as Kone's executive vice-president for Central and North Europe. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)